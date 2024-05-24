Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Increased by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

COP stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.