Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Lowered by Zacks Research

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

