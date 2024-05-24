Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Cut by Zacks Research

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 414,826 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 449,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

