Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lifted by Analyst

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

