Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.21 and a beta of 1.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

