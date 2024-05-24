Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ralph Lauren Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

