Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Issued By Zacks Research

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.32 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

