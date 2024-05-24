QUASA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $558.87 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $190,802.91 and $558.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147059 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,690.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

