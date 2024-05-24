Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZ)

Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2024 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$41.00.

5/3/2024 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.98. 257,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,743. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

