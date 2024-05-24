Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.93). Approximately 259,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 72,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.75 ($1.71).

Redcentric Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.04. The firm has a market cap of £240.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7,750.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redcentric

Redcentric Company Profile

In other Redcentric news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,640 ($3,355.36). 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

