Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark's target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 38,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.36. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repay by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

