Republic Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $186.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

