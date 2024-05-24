Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nanobiotix S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Nanobiotix in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Nanobiotix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 1,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,045. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix comprises approximately 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned 2.65% of Nanobiotix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

