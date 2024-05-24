RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.