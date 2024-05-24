RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
