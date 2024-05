Robert Bazzani Buys 29,400 Shares of Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bazzani bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,933.20 ($13,288.80).

Mach7 Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing, which includes eUnity zero-footprint viewer that connects departmental imaging from across the enterprise to deliver studies to care providers via the EMR.

