Robert W. Baird Boosts UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target to $41.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULS. William Blair started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UL Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $42.21.

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

