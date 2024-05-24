Robert W. Baird Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $236.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

LECO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.67.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $226.18. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

