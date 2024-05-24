Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

