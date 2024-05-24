Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

