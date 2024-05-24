SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 10,938 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

