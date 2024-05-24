SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,803,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 300,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.07. 3,345,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

