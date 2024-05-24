SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,784 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $216.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,235. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

