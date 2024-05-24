SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 39,438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 388.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 59,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. 932,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,156. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.