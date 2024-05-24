SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,330,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $70.95. 300,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

