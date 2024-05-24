SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,773. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.70 and a 52 week high of $262.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

