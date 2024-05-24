SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. 7,743,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

