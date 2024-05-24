SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $17.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,410.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,321.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,197.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $690.77 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

