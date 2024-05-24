SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.41. 279,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,219. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

