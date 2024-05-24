SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 13,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,052. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

