SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $108.90. 150,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,203. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

