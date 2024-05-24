SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 114,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BUFB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 7,979 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

