Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $272.83. 3,692,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,344 shares of company stock worth $184,877,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

