Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $287.09 and last traded at $285.75. Approximately 721,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,284,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.94.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.71. The company has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,344 shares of company stock worth $184,877,874 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

