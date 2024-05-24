Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,979 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.82. 162,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,794. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

