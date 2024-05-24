Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,023. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

