Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,091,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 817,263 shares.The stock last traded at $61.43 and had previously closed at $61.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

