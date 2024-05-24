Scotiabank Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$1.87 on Friday, reaching C$77.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.98 and a 12 month high of C$87.10. The stock has a market cap of C$137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

