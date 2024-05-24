Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.73. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 47,190 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Stories

