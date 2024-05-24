Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SNSE stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,953. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

