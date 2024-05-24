Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.88) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 14.74 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.39. The company has a market cap of £249.11 million, a P/E ratio of -148.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.93 ($0.46).

In related news, insider Adolfo Hernandez purchased 325,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,090.49). In other Capita news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,090.49). Also, insider Nneka Abulokwe bought 74,324 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,280.27). Insiders purchased a total of 651,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

