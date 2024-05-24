Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.75) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,394 ($43.14).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,466.02%.
In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.47), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,756.99). Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
