Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

