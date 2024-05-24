Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

