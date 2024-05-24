Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Macquarie from $205.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $157.92. 4,108,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

