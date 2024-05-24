Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,329.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%.

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.