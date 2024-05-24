Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Cut by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.