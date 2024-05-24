SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

