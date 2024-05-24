SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,294.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.96. 1,651,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,743. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

