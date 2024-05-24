SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.46. 354,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

