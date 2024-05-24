Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. HSBC raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $300.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.